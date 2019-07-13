Truck smashes into front of Delta dollar store, no reports of injuries

People inside a Delta dollar store were rudely greeted by a pickup truck that smashed into the storefront Saturday afternoon.

Pictures posted to social media just before 4 p.m. show the truck fully inside the Dollarama store on Scott Road and 82 Avenue.

Further images captured by Global News showed the truck getting pulled out of the store roughly an hour later.

An entire frame of the window was taken out by the pickup, and several store shelves have been displaced.

No injuries have been reported. BC Emergency Health Services confirmed no one was transported to hospital.

A man who identified himself as the manager confirmed the truck came inside the store, but hung up before answering any further questions.

It’s not yet known how the crash happened, or how many people were inside the pickup.

Global News has reached out to Delta Police for comment.

More to come…