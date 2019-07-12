Winnipeg men in custody after police seize fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, meth and more
A pair of Winnipeggers are facing a laundry list of charges after a police drug raid on a Hector Avenue home.
Winnipeg police said members of its Guns and Gangs Unit teamed up with the Tactical Support Team to raid the residence Wednesday evening.
The investigation led to the seizure of 56 grams of fentanyl, 93 grams of cocaine, 3 grams of heroin, and 15 grams of meth. Police said the drugs have a total estimated street value of $14,500.
Police also seized around $5,600 in cash, a money counter, scales, packaging materials, and illegal bear spray.
Kyle Gordon Nesbitt, 37, and Emeleo Alexander Cole, 25, each face multiple drug trafficking charges, as well as possession of property obtained by crime and weapons offences.
Both were detained in custody.
