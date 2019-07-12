West Kelowna: Bear warning signs posted on Mount Boucherie trails

The City of West Kelowna is urging hikers on Mount Boucherie to be cautious following several calls about a black bear in the area.

According to the city, the mountain is a natural wildlife habitat, consisting of Crown, city and private land, and that trail users can encounter deer, rattlesnakes and other wildlife at any time.

“Although bear, cougar, coyote and moose encounters are less common, they can happen on the mountain on occasion,” said the city.

The city said it has posted bear warning signs at trail accesses, and that they will remain in place until the bear moves on.

The city noted that, “if recreationalists should wish to risk using the trail while the bear is in the area, hikers should stick to marked trails, keep pets on leashes at all times and make occasional noise or have noisemakers like bells on their packs to make wildlife aware of their presence.”

Hikers are asked to stay clear of all animal and plant life to avoid conflicts and to preserve the natural habitat.