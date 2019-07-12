London’s Cardboard Café to close in early August

A downtown London hot spot for board game enthusiasts has announced it will be shutting its doors in early August.

The Cardboard Café revealed the news in a post to its Facebook page on Thursday.

Located at the corner of Dundas and Talbot streets, the café first opened in late 2014.

Providing customers with food, drinks and a massive collection of board games, the café later added video games, arcade games and a virtual reality set to its entertainment roster

“We have reached the difficult decision that running the Cardboard Cafe is a bit too much for our little family,” the Facebook post read.

“It’s time for us to move on.”

The downtown storefront has been put up for sale in hopes that it will be bought by someone who “might be looking to take on a new business venture and carry the cafe into the future.”

The post added that the café will have its last day on Aug. 3 when it hosts the Cardstock Music Festival, an all-day event featuring local musicians, board games and a silent auction in support of El Sistema South London.