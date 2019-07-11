Charging drone battery likely cause of house fire in Chilliwack

The Chilliwack Fire Department says a charging drone battery likely sparked a fire in a home on Wednesday.

Fire crews were called to a single-storey house in the 49000-block of Campbell Road at about 4:45 p.m. to find the interior of the home filled with smoke.

The home’s occupant had earlier set his drone battery on its charger, then left it unattended for one hour when he left the home.

When he returned, the house was filled with smoke, and he called 9-1-1.

Fire crews discovered a small flame on top of a desk where the battery charger was kept.

The home sustained mostly smoke damage. No one was hurt.

The Chilliwack Fire Department recommends that users only using a battery specifically designed for a device, always follow the manufacturer safety instructions, and never leave the area unattended when charging.

And of course, never use a charger on or near combustibles.