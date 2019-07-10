Mississauga teen lands lead role in Mindy Kaling’s upcoming Netflix comedy

TORONTO – A Mississauga teenager has nabbed the lead role in Mindy Kaling‘s new Netflix comedy.

The streaming service says Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is a newcomer to acting who will make her on-screen debut in the untitled project as Devi, described as “a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl.”

Netflix says Ramakrishnan was chosen out of 15,000 responses from a worldwide open casing call that began with an online post from the “The Office” actress and “Mindy Project” star.

We feel so much excitement to be bringing this story to life, and a responsibility, too. Depicting what it’s like to be a young desi woman right now-a real girl with real desires, ambitions & problems. Not just Indian American culture presented to us as side characters on a show. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) July 10, 2019

The untitled series is co-created, co-written and executive produced by Kaling and Lang Fisher, whose writing credits include “The Mindy Project” and “Brooklyn Nine Nine.”

Netflix describes Devi as an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

Ramakrishnan was born in Mississauga and did not have representation when she was cast.

Look out for Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on your screens because this @MeadowvaleSS student just landed the lead role in @mindykaling's new @netflix series — an untitled coming-of-age comedy! We're rooting for you Maitreyi! #PeelProud 🤩👊👏https://t.co/WxrvAhVQMT — Peel District School Board (@PeelSchools) July 10, 2019