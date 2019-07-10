Parts of Winnipeg get more than a month’s worth of rain in one night

Heavy rainfall poured down across southern Manitoba Tuesday night, soaking the region. In Manitoba’s capital, rain gauges were filled past the levels the city typically will see in a month.

READ MORE: Heavy southern Manitoba rainfall overnight a blessing for parched gardens, crops

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s climatology statistics, Winnipeg will typically see 79.5 mm of rain in the month of July. According to the City of Winnipeg’s rain gauges, Tuesday night’s rain in Winnipeg dropped as much as 136 mm, which is the amount that fell at Ecole Guyot.

As you can see, totals around the city were mostly around 70-90 mm.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the airport registered 56 mm and The Forks saw 70 mm.

Heavy rain fell across much of the rest of southern Manitoba as well. Here are the totals from 10:30 A.M. from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

MOUNTAINSIDE:127

PLUMAS:80

ZHODA: 78

BRUNKILD:75

MARCHAND:73

ROSA:72

WINNIPEG AT THE FORKS:70

GLENBORO:67

DUGALD:66

WASKADA:65

ST ADOLPHE:62

DOMINION CITY:61

BOISSEVAIN:60

NINETTE:60

CYPRESS RIVER:58

BISSETT:58

MENISINO:58

WINNIPEG AT THE AIRPORT:56

MELITA:55

VIVIAN:54

FALCON LAKE:53

HADASHVILLE:53

PIERSON:52

GARDENTON:52

ST. CLAUDE:50

MINTO: 48

DELORAINE:46

GIMLI:45

ELMA:45

WOODRIDGE:42

ARBORG:42

HOLLAND:42

PRAWDA:42

EMERSON:41

MORRIS:41

DEERWOOD:40

SELKIRK:40

DAND:40

SHILO:36

GREEN LAKE:35

SOMERSET:35

CARMAN:34

KANE:34

ERIKSDALE:33

FORREST:33

FINDLAY:33

ST. PIERRE:32

TEULON:32

SPRAGUE:31

KNOB HILL SOUTH:31

KILLARNEY:31

NARCISSE:31

AUSTIN:31

LAKE FRANCIS:31

FLANDERS LAKE:30

SINCLAIR:30

ARGUE:29

STONEWALL:28

MORDEN:27

PILOT MOUND:27

BALDUR:27

INWOOD:27

CARBERRY:26

PORTAGE EAST:25

BEAUSEJOUR:24

BEDE:24

ELIE:23

WOODLANDS:22

KOLA:22

CLEARWATER:21

NEWDALE:21

MINIOTA:21

WAWANESA:20

NEEPAWA:20

POPLARFIELD:20

ALTONA: 16

ALONSA: 16

BRANDON: 11

DAUPHIN: 10