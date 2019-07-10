Five school buses burst into flames near St. Mary’s Road
A massive column of thick black smoke spewed into the air Tuesday after five school buses caught fire in a vehicle compound.
The fire happened at 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Paul Boulevard and St. Mary’s Road.
Firefighters spent an hour fighting the blaze, resorting to using a water tanker to shuttle water as the fire was outside the city’s water district.
No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, said City of Winnipeg officials.
