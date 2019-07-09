Valour FC parts ways with team’s first goal scorer

Valour FC has parted ways with its first-ever goal scorer.

The CPL team announced Tuesday that forward Stephen Hoyle has been released from the squad.

READ MORE: Valour FC goes down under to add British striker Stephen Hoyle

Hoyle, 27, was signed in December and has one goal in six games over the course of the 2019 spring season.

Originally from Barnsley, England, Hoyle had been playing in New Zealand’s Premier League before signing with Valour.

“We would like to thank Stephen for his contribution to the club, and he will always be remembered as our first goal scorer in team history,” said Valour’s coach and GM Rob Gale.

“We wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

WATCH: Deep local history will resonate with fans, says Valour FC coach