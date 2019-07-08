Police seek suspect after stabbing in Bowmanville

A man is in hospital with critical injuries after police say he was stabbed several times in the town of Bowmanville on Sunday night.

Police say a 33-year-old man was walking in the area of Queen and Temperance Street around 9:40 p.m. when he was approached by a man on a bike, and then stabbed.

“We know there was some kind of altercation [with] the suspect and the 33-year-old,” says Cst. George Tudos with Durham Regional Police.

Police say the man was stabbed in the upper torso a number of times. Upon arrival, emergency crews took the victim to a Toronto trauma centre. He remains in critical condition. Investigators say at this time, it’s not clear what provoked the incident, but police believe the two knew each other.

“It’s not a random act, however, we’re not releasing too much information as it’s still ongoing and we would like to speak with the suspect prior to get a better understanding of why this took place,” says Tudos.

Police say the suspect took off on foot and there is no description at this time. They are now looking for any information that might help with the investigation.

“We’re going door to door, to see if anyone has any residential surveillance or commercial surveillance.”

If you have any information that can help, contact Durham Regional Police or Crimestoppers.