Connecticut scores dramatic win at Brick Invitational
Team Brick Alberta couldn’t quite make it a perfect week at the 30th edition of The Brick Invitational, falling 3-2 in overtime to Team Connecticut in Sunday’s final.
Landon Dupont opened the scoring with a blast from the point, 5:05 into the game. Connecticut replied with two goals 1:42 apart to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.
After a scoreless second, Ben Harvey pulled Team Brick even with a power play goal 14 seconds into the third.
In overtime, Kaden McGregor deflected a point shot, causing the puck to bounce into the top corner for the tournament winner.
Both teams came into the final with 7-0 records.
Team Brick last won the tournament in 2009.
