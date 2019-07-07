Connecticut scores dramatic win at Brick Invitational

Team Brick Alberta couldn’t quite make it a perfect week at the 30th edition of The Brick Invitational, falling 3-2 in overtime to Team Connecticut in Sunday’s final.

Landon Dupont opened the scoring with a blast from the point, 5:05 into the game. Connecticut replied with two goals 1:42 apart to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

READ MORE: The Brick Invitational turns 30 and a new generation in hockey suits up

After a scoreless second, Ben Harvey pulled Team Brick even with a power play goal 14 seconds into the third.

In overtime, Kaden McGregor deflected a point shot, causing the puck to bounce into the top corner for the tournament winner.

Both teams came into the final with 7-0 records.

Team Brick last won the tournament in 2009.