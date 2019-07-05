‘Well-known’ Ottawa soccer coach charged with sexual assault, exploitation: police

Ottawa police say they have charged a “well-known” local soccer coach with sexual assault and sexual exploitation after investigating allegations reported by a 17-year-old girl this spring.

The girl told police in April that her soccer coach had sexually assaulted her on two separate occasions in 2014, according to a statement from the Ottawa Police Service.

After investigating the allegations, on Friday, sexual assault and child abuse investigators charged James “Jimmy” Zito, 38, with two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.

The allegations against Zito have not been tested in court. Zito is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, according to police.

Investigators believe there could be other victims and urge them to contact police.

Zito has coached “numerous teams in the Ottawa community,” the police department said.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5760.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa police app.