Teen in hospital after being hit by vehicle in North Kildonan

A 16-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

The collision happened near the corner of Springfield Road and Edelweiss Crescent.

Officers shut down the area to traffic for hours and finally re-opened the road just after 8:30 p.m.

There is no word on the girl’s condition or if any arrests have been made.

