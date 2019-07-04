pedestrian hit
July 4, 2019 10:56 pm
Updated: July 4, 2019 10:58 pm

Teen in hospital after being hit by vehicle in North Kildonan

Police shut down the area of Springfield Boulevard and Edelweiss Crescent for several hours after a pedestrian was hit.

A 16-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

The collision happened near the corner of Springfield Road and Edelweiss Crescent.

Officers shut down the area to traffic for hours and finally re-opened the road just after 8:30 p.m.

There is no word on the girl’s condition or if any arrests have been made.

