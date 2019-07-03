Tasker returns to Ticats lineup, 3 other Hamilton players recognized by CFL

Receiver Luke Tasker will return to the Ticats’ lineup Thursday night when Hamilton visits Montreal in the back half of their home-and-home series.

Tasker has missed the last two weeks with a shoulder injury.

The Tiger-Cats (3-0) beat the Alouettes (0-2) 41-10 last Friday night at Tim Hortons Field.

Still with the Cats, receiver Brandon Banks and running back Sean Thomas Erlington have been named CFL Top Performers for June.

Banks, also known as “Speedy B,” leads the CFL with 513 combined yards and 334 receiving yards.

The 31-year-old Banks also moved into second place in club history for punt return yards with 2,843, putting him 101 yards behind franchise leader Garney Henley (2,944).

Thomas Erlington tops the league with 417 yards from scrimmage and is third overall with 224 rushing yards.

The Canadian Football League has also named Hamilton defensive end Ja’Gared Davis a Top Performer for Week 3 after a three-sack performance against the Als.

Davis, 28, also recorded seven defensive tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass knockdown in the win.