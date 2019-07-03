Putin signs law suspending INF arms control treaty with the U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed legislation suspending a 1987 nuclear missile treaty, according to the law published on Wednesday on an official government website.
The United States is set to pull out of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) on Aug. 2 citing Russia’s development of a missile that breaks the accord.
This is a breaking news update. More information to come.
