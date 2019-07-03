World
July 3, 2019 8:29 am

Putin signs law suspending INF arms control treaty with the U.S.

By Staff Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on during talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May on the first day of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, 28 June 2019.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed legislation suspending a 1987 nuclear missile treaty, according to the law published on Wednesday on an official government website.

The United States is set to pull out of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) on Aug. 2 citing Russia’s development of a missile that breaks the accord.

This is a breaking news update. More information to come. 

Donald Trump
Legislation
Nuclear Forces Treaty
nuclear missle treaty
Putin
Russia
Russia President Vladimir Putin

