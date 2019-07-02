Fraudsters peddle fools’ gold in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm RCMP is warning people that “buying jewelry in a parking lot from people who are not known to you is not a good idea.”

In a press release that was issued on Tuesday, police say there have been two cases where citizens purchased gold that turned out to be fake, and, as a result, have lost hundreds of dollars.

If you are approached by people offering you gold, RCMP says to politely decline, then call 911 so they can locate the individuals and investigate.