Severe thunderstorm watch issued for London and surrounding area

Severe thunderstorms may be on the way for the London region Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for London, Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy, as well as eastern and western Middlesex counties.

The national weather agency says thunderstorms are expected to move through the region Friday, with some isolated storms holding the potential to turn severe.

Threats associated with the severe storms include wind gusts blowing at 90 km/h, heavy rainfall and some hail.

Winds at this speed have the potential to toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees or overturn large vehicle. Heavy downpours may lead to flash flooding and water pooling on roadways.

The severe thunderstorm watch comes amid a heat alert issued by the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

The heat alert, the first of the year for the area, calls for a high of 32 C on Friday, which will feel closer to 38 C with the humidex, making for a sweltering start to the Canada Day long weekend across the region.