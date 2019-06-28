Health Canada has announced a recall on some Venus razor blades because they pose a cutting hazard due to a defect.

The recall affects Venus Simply3 Disposable 4-count razors, which were sold in Walmart stores and online between February and May, the agency said Thursday.

Health Canada is asking the public to immediately stop using the razors due to the risk and contact Procter & Gamble Inc. for a refund.

“The blades in these razors can become misaligned during the shave and pose a higher risk of cuts during use.” the agency explained.

A U.S. consumer was cut by the defective razors, though have been no reports of injuries in Canada as of June 11, Health Canada said.

The affected razors, which come in pink/white, yellow/white and purple/white, can be identified by the UPC code 047400315358 and lot code 9003A17400.

Health Canada said roughly 2,700 units of the affected lot were sold in this country — 15 are estimated to be defective.