15-inch MacBook Pros recalled in Canada over fire and burn risk

Apple is recalling some 15-inch MacBook Pros in Canada due to a fire risk.

Health Canada explained Thursday that batteries in the laptops can overheat and pose a fire hazard.

As of June 24, there was one incident reported in Canada that did not result in an injury. In the United States, there were five reports that resulted in minor burns, and one report of smoke inhalation.

About 26,000 of the affected products have been sold across Canada, and about 432,000 south of the border. The MacBooks were sold between September 2015 and February 2017.

Consumers can check whether they own an affected product by reading the serial number on the bottom on the laptop. They can also read the “About this Mac” section from the Apple toolbar on the computer.

Not all 15-inch MacBooks are affected, only the MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015).

The MacBooks come with the following specifications: 15.4 inch (diagonal) display, 2.2-2.5 GHz processors, 256 GB-1 TB solid state storage, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, two USB 3 ports, and one HDMI port.

To double-check whether a laptop is under recall, customers can visit the Apple website and enter their product’s serial number.

The company explained that those affected by the voluntary recall can ask to have their battery replaced.

“Your MacBook Pro will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program. Service may take 1-2 weeks,” Apple’s website read.

Health Canada added that customers with the affected products should stop using them and contact Apple directly.

