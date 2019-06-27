Former Curve Lake First Nation chief Keith Knott appointed to Order of Canada

Former Curve Lake First Nation chief Keith Knott is among this year’s appointees to the Order of Canada.

READ MORE: Emily Whetung-MacInnes elected new chief of Curve Lake First Nation

The announcement was made on Thursday by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette. Knott was one among 83 new appointments.

The order recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and those whose service and contributions have enriched the lives of others and made a difference in Canada.

So proud, my sisters and I get to call Keith Knott “Dad” pic.twitter.com/k8hfTMaZ5R — Shelley Fife (@ShelleyFife1) June 27, 2019

Knott was recognized for his years of leading the First Nation, about 35 kilometres north of Peterborough.

“For his cultural vision and civic leadership of the Anishinaabe community of Curve Lake,” the citation reads.

WATCH: Peterborough activist believes changes coming to Indian Act

Knott first served on the First Nation band council in 1972. He was elected chief in 1992. After losing the 1996 election, he was re-elected chief in 2000 and served in the role until 2012 when he opted to then run as a councillor again. He retired in 2016.

Recipients will receive their insignia at a ceremony to be held at a later date.

More to come.