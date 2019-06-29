How you can celebrate Canada Day in Winnipeg

Many communities are putting final touches on Canada Day celebrations, including Winnipeg.

The Forks

Canada Day at The Forks offers a wide range of activities all day.

There are skate board demonstrations, musical performances, pow wows and it of courses caps off with fireworks at 10:45 p.m.

A full schedule can be found here.

St. Norbert’s Farmers Market

The south side of the City will be offer up local festivities. The market will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fireworks will also take place when dusk arrives.

Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint will be offering a wide range of things to do from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

You can strike a Canada Day themed token, experience some children’s entertainment, do a free self-guided tours and indulge on food trucks.

Transcona Biz Canada Day

The east end will also host a jam packed afternoon. Children can meet some heroes with appearances expected by Captain America, Cinderella, and Marshall from Paw Patrol. There’s also abouncy castles; and big games like a six-foot long Battleship and Jenga tower, face painting and snacks.

It goes from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Osborne Village Canada Day Street Party

A longtime favourite will be back once again with two days of fun.

The party will feature a family zone, a variety of performances, food trucks and The Great Canadian Patriotic Pet Parade.

It goes June 30 noon to 11 p.m. and July 1 noon to 10:30 p.m.

Canadian Museum For Human Rights

CMHR will be asking for a reduced fair of $5 on July 1 and will also host a free outdoor concert slated to start at 11 a.m. Also, if you happen to be near the museum at night, it portions will be lit red for Canada Day.

More events can also be found on Tourism Winnipeg’s website.

Travel Manitoba also has a list of event if your plans bring you outside the city.

Assiniboine Park

Performances by the Royal Canadian Air Force Band and a juggler are just some of things to expected in the day, it kicks off at 11 a.m. with a citizenship ceremony. A wide vareity of birds will also be around for an up close look. Activities will wind down around 6 p.m.

Sinclair Park

The community center will be hosting different ways to be the heat on Canada Day. There’s an indoor Nerf war, face painting, cotton and more. The night will be capped off with fireworks around 10:45 p.m. with the day starting around 1 p.m.

