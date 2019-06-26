Motorcyclist airlifted to trauma centre after Mississauga crash: Peel police

Peel Regional Police say a motorcyclist had to be airlifted to a trauma centre after a serious crash in Mississauga Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the area of Glen Erin and Folkway drives around 4:45 p.m. for reports of a collision.

A police spokesperson told Global News that once authorities arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from serious injuries after the motorcycle he was on crashed into a car.

READ MORE: Boy riding bicycle hit by pickup truck seriously injured north of the Junction: police

Investigators said the motorcyclist, a man, was then airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the car remained on scene and was uninjured.

There is no word on the man’s age or identity.

Police said while no charges have been laid in connection with the incident, the investigation is still ongoing.

WATCH: (May 23, 2019) 4-year-old in life-threatening condition after Hwy. 401 crash