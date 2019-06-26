Traffic
June 26, 2019 9:03 pm
Updated: June 26, 2019 9:25 pm

Motorcyclist airlifted to trauma centre after Mississauga crash: Peel police

By Web Writer  Global News

Peel police officers on scene investigating a serious crash near Glen Erin and Folkway drives in Mississauga on Wednesday.

Max Trotta / Global News
Peel Regional Police say a motorcyclist had to be airlifted to a trauma centre after a serious crash in Mississauga Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the area of Glen Erin and Folkway drives around 4:45 p.m. for reports of a collision.

A police spokesperson told Global News that once authorities arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from serious injuries after the motorcycle he was on crashed into a car.

Investigators said the motorcyclist, a man, was then airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the car remained on scene and was uninjured.

There is no word on the man’s age or identity.

Police said while no charges have been laid in connection with the incident, the investigation is still ongoing.

