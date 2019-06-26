N.B. First Nation says they’ll resume fishery amid negotiations with DFO

The chief of the Eel Ground First Nation in northeastern New Brunswick says his members will resume a treaty fishery for snow crab despite ongoing negotiations with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

Chief George Ginnish says the federal department is not sufficiently committed to providing access to the fishery.

Ginnish says people in his community, also known as Natoaganeg, have gone hungry while waiting 20 years to exercise their fishing rights.

He says the band council authorized a treaty fishery in May, but fisheries officers seized their traps, and they want them back.

The fishery was suspended June 6 when Ottawa agreed to negotiations, but Ginnish says federal officials didn’t come to the table ready to address the issue in a meaningful way.

Earlier this month, the federal government said it is committed to renewing its relationship with Indigenous peoples but needs to ensure compliance with the Fisheries Act and its regulations.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans was not available for comment.