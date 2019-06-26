Winnipeg Transit Union offering free rides amidst second job action

Winnipeg bus riders could save an extra couple of dollars in their pockets on Thursday.

The Amalgamated Transit Union 1505 announced Wednesday its members will be taking job action on Thursday, as the union continues to sit without a contract since January.

The union says bus drivers won’t be asking riders to pay on Thursday.

“We’re taking this step because the City of Winnipeg isn’t listening to our proposals and isn’t showing a willingness to bargain in good faith,” said Aleem Chaudhary, ATU 1505 president.

This is the second time the union has decided not to enforce fares. The last job action was in May.

The union noted the Winnipeg Blue Bombers game is also on Thursday, and said fans taking the bus won’t be required to pay.

The job action comes after 96.9 per cent of ATU members rejected the second offer from the City of Winnipeg.

Chaudhary said the city’s push to bring in part-time operators at lower wages with no pensions or benefits shows the city and the union still sit far apart.