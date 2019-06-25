Canadian astronaut’s time in space builds knowledge for Mars: Western University expert
Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques may be back on Earth, but the impact of his time is space will be long-lasting.
Saint-Jacques was the last to be carried out of the Soyuz capsule after it landed in Kazakhstan, and the astronaut gave a thumbs-up as he emerged.
READ MORE: Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques returns to Earth
Dr. Gordon Osinski, director of Western University’s Centre for Planetary Science and Exploration, tells Global News Radio 980 CFPL there will be a lot to learn from Saint-Jacques’ time in space and its impact on the human body, noting that travelling to Mars would require longer time in space.
WATCH: (June 24, 2019) Adjusting to being back on planet Earth
“Despite two or three hours of exercise a day, he’ll have undergone bone and muscle loss. His cardiovascular system will be affected,” Osinski explained.
“When we’re planning to send humans off to the moon and Mars — and then I always say, you know, they’re not going to have people to welcome them on Mars — they’re going to have to land and then get up themselves and make their way onto the surface.”
READ MORE: Life on Mars was possible 4 billion years ago, say Western University researchers
Saint-Jacques spent 204 days in space, the longest single spaceflight by a Canadian.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.