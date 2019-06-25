Science
Canadian astronaut’s time in space builds knowledge for Mars: Western University expert

A Russian space agency rescue team helps astronaut David Saint-Jacques get out of the capsule shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-11 space capsule about 150 kilometres southeast of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques may be back on Earth, but the impact of his time is space will be long-lasting.

Saint-Jacques was the last to be carried out of the Soyuz capsule after it landed in Kazakhstan, and the astronaut gave a thumbs-up as he emerged.

Dr. Gordon Osinski, director of Western University’s Centre for Planetary Science and Exploration, tells Global News Radio 980 CFPL there will be a lot to learn from Saint-Jacques’ time in space and its impact on the human body, noting that travelling to Mars would require longer time in space.

“Despite two or three hours of exercise a day, he’ll have undergone bone and muscle loss. His cardiovascular system will be affected,” Osinski explained.

“When we’re planning to send humans off to the moon and Mars — and then I always say, you know, they’re not going to have people to welcome them on Mars — they’re going to have to land and then get up themselves and make their way onto the surface.”

Saint-Jacques spent 204 days in space, the longest single spaceflight by a Canadian.

