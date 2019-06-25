Environment
June 25, 2019 1:44 pm

New ‘plasticrust’ ocean pollution identified on Portuguese island

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Here's how plastic trash ends up in our oceans.

A A

Researchers say they may have identified a new kind of plastic pollution in the sea and they’re calling it “plasticrust.”

Scientists working in Madeira, a volcanic Portuguese island off northwest Africa, have found small patches of what looks like melted plastic encrusted on rocks along the shoreline.

READ MORE: Canada wants to ban single-use plastics. Here’s how that works in Europe

They first spotted the mostly blue and gray patches of various sizes in 2016. They are now reporting that the area the patches cover has increased substantially since then.

Tests showed the material is polyethylene, the world’s most widely used plastic.

The crusts, on a specific part of the shore, are exposed at low tide.

‘Plasticrusts’ are see on the surface of rocks in Madeira island on June 21, 2019.

Ignacio Gestoso Garcia/MARE via AP
Scientists at Portugal’s Marine and Environmental Sciences Centre say they don’t know yet where the plastic comes from or how it could affect marine life.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
microplastics
ocean pollution
Plastic ban
plastic pollution
plasticrust
sea pollution
Single-use Plastics

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.