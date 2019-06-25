Raptors president Masai Ujiri holds season-ending press conference

Fresh off his team’s first NBA Title, Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri will hold a press conference wrapping up the 2018-2019 season on Tuesday.

Ujiri will speak at the OVO Athletic Centre at 11 a.m.

It will be Ujiri’s first time speaking to media after the team dethroned the reigning champs Golden State Warriors in six games to capture the NBA Championship.

The president finished fourth in voting for executive of the year at the NBA Awards on Monday, despite the huge moves he made — acquiring Kawhi Leonard in a blockbuster trade, as well as Marc Gasol at the trade deadline.

Among the questions Ujiri is bound to be asked, is about the police deputy in Oakland, who alleges he suffered a concussion and hurt his jaw in an altercation with the president as Ujiri tried to get onto the court when the Raptors clinched the title.

Ujiri will also most likely face questions about Leonard’s impending free agency.

