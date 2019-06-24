Teen girl kidnapped near Landmark, Man., manages to escape her abductor

Manitoba RCMP say a girl is safe after she was abducted while walking her dog Sunday.

The girl, 16, was walking her dog on Road 30 N. at about 7 a.m. when a man drove his black pick-up truck beside her and offered her a ride. When she said no, he jumped out of the truck and forced her into it.

The driver continued on Road 45 N. until about four km east of Landmark, Man. and began to slow the truck. At this point, the teen managed to escape and run to a nearby house.

Manitoba RCMP were called and detachments from Steinbach, St-Pierre-Jolys and the Police Dog Services unit responded, but weren’t able to find the man or the truck.

“The suspect is described as a clean-cut, 18-22-year-old male, approximately 5’8” with a medium build. He has a light-brown complexion, short black hair, and a round face,” said RCMP.

The truck is a black, older model 4-door pickup, with a dusty exterior and may have been repainted. The victim did not get the licence plate number.

“This is an extremely serious situation but we want to reassure the public that we are doing everything we can to track down the suspect,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP.“

“We are asking anyone who may have noticed a suspicious vehicle and driver in the area that matches the description provided to immediately contact police.”

Major Crime Services are assisting with the ongoing investigation. There was no immediate word on the fate of the dog.

Anyone with information should call the St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.