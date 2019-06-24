OPP on the hunt for sheep-thieving suspects in South Bruce

If you know someone who’s recently acquired a flock of sheep, but they’re short on details about where they got them from, you may want to call the OPP.

Officers in South Bruce said they’re investigating the theft of almost 30 of the animals from a property in Arran-Elderslie on Concession 6, east of Saugeen Shores.

READ MORE: Daisy the blind baby goat reunited with Alberta farm animal rescue group 3 days after she was allegedly stolen

They say 25 sheep were initially taken between June 16 and 21 and three more were stolen on June 22.

If you have information about the case you’re asked to contact South Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).