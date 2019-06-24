Canada
Bodies found in vehicle in Trent-Severn Waterway identified as missing seniors: OPP

Northumberland OPP have identified two bodies found inside a vehicle submerged near the Murray canal on the Trent-Severn Waterway in Brighton on June 17.

OPP say the bodies of two people found in a submerged vehicle in the Trent Severn Waterway last week have been identified as seniors who were reported missing from Scarborough earlier this month.

On June 17, Northumberland OPP investigated after a submerged vehicle was found just west of the Murray Canal swing bridge along the Trent-Severn Waterway in the Municipality of Brighton.

Two bodies were found inside the silver Subaru sedan.

A subsequent post-mortem examination at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto have identified the remains as Nickolas Missios, 83, and Aspasia Missios, 83, both of Scarborough. Toronto Police Service issued a release on June 10 stating the couple was missing since June 6.

Nickolas Missios

Aspasia Missios

OPP continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority. Anonymous tips can be made via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

