Bodies found in vehicle in Trent-Severn Waterway identified as missing seniors: OPP

OPP say the bodies of two people found in a submerged vehicle in the Trent Severn Waterway last week have been identified as seniors who were reported missing from Scarborough earlier this month.

On June 17, Northumberland OPP investigated after a submerged vehicle was found just west of the Murray Canal swing bridge along the Trent-Severn Waterway in the Municipality of Brighton.

Two bodies were found inside the silver Subaru sedan.

A subsequent post-mortem examination at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto have identified the remains as Nickolas Missios, 83, and Aspasia Missios, 83, both of Scarborough. Toronto Police Service issued a release on June 10 stating the couple was missing since June 6.

OPP continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority. Anonymous tips can be made via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

