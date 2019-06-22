Toronto Raptors’ Serge Ibaka shows off colourful style at Paris Fashion Week

Serge Ibaka is looking good in Paris.

The Toronto Raptors big man is enjoying Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020, showing off a colourful wardrobe.

READ MORE: Mayor Tory, Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia launch website to give Kawhi Leonard ‘space’

His schedule has included trips to Maison Valentino and Balmain, according to his Twitter and Instagram feeds.

The trip to Maison Valentino shows the six-foot-10 Congolose-Spanish forward wearing a loose knee-length jacket with an exotic black-and-green pattern, black pants, white T-shirt and bucket hat.

For Balmain, he’s wearing sunglasses and a long hooded poncho with an orange “desert at sunset” design complete with cactuses. His tweet’s hashtags include #mafuzzystyle and #avecclasse.

WATCH: Tory encourages Raptors fans to sign petition asking Kawhi Leonard to stay in Toronto

Ibaka, who is coming off an NBA championship win with the Raptors, is a fashion buff who regularly shows off his outfits to his one million followers on Instagram and 881,000 on Twitter.

Earlier this month Vogue gave Ibaka’s fashion sense a massive thumbs-up.

“As one of the most fashion-forward players in the NBA, Ibaka has consistently been ahead of the curve with his style,” the magazine wrote. “Throughout the playoffs, he arrived to games in dapper custom suits or wide brim hats by Nick Fouquet, turning the pre-game into a showcase for the best in menswear. Whether that meant an embroidered Valentino jacket at Eastern Conference semifinals back in May, or Chanel’s take on the sweatshirt later that same week, Ibaka always keeps things interesting.”

READ MORE: Raptors’ Masai Ujiri showed wrong credentials before clash with deputy, sheriff’s office says

The 29-year-old Ibaka is a regular at the Paris fashion show. He joined Kanye West, singer Rita Ora, hip-hop star A$AP Rocky and fellow NBAers Russell Westbrook and Jaylen Brown at last year’s event.

Born in Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of the Congo, Ibaka played professionally in Spain before coming to the NBA in 2009. He became a naturalized citizen of Spain in 2011.

He lists fashion and music among his interests.

“In Congo, we take style seriously and we know how to dress,” he told Flaunt magazine in 2017.

In the same interview, he listed his five best-dressed athletes as “Russell Westbrook, Samuel Eto’o, David Beckham, Dwyane Wade and, of course, Serge Ibaka.”