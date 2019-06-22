Canada
June 22, 2019 7:46 pm

Calgary catwalks bring creativity to Calgary’s Marlborough neighbourhood

By Online Journalist  Global News

Revitalized catwalks in Calgary's Marlborough neighbourhood were unveiled on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Global News
After months of finessing, colourful catwalks were unveiled with a scavenger hunt in Calgary’s Marlborough neighbourhood on Saturday.

Catwalks are walkways or shortcuts that lead to community gathering points like parks, schools or transit stops.

The Marlborough Community Association and Sustainable Calgary worked together to create meaningful changes to the shared shortcuts that are quick, low-cost and transformative.



Global News

Srimal Ranasinghe, community lead with Sustainable Calgary, said the catwalks spark imaginations and bring the community together.

“Do they have to look like the way they look right now but can they function as community spaces that bring people together?” he asked. “Can they function as artistic spaces? Can they function as play spaces? As spaces that can grow food and other attractive greenery as well?”



Global News

Ranasinghe said residents were excited about last year’s pilot project and how it turned into what they see today.

The goal is to give the community (including kids) ownership over these spaces as well as make the catwalks attractive, safe, interesting and useable.



Global News

Different sections of the walkway have different themes, including art, greenery, games and Halloween. For the plant hangars, they reused wood pallets.

Because other neighbourhoods have expressed interest in the idea, the people behind the initiative partnered with the City of Calgary and the Federation of Calgary Communities to put it out on a citywide scale through Activate YYC, a grant program.



Global News

