Edmonton man given 2-year sentence for producing illegal steroids

An Edmonton man has been handed a two-year sentence for his role in what police at the time called the largest illegal steroid seizure in Canadian history.

Kirk Goodkey was sentenced and fines $75,000 in an Edmonton courtroom on Friday morning.

In October 2018, Goodkey pleaded guilty to producing anabolic steroids and laundering proceeds of crime in connection with a September 2014 drug bust by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team.

The roughly $9.3-million bust included more than 360,000 pills, 10,000 vials and more than three dozen types of chemicals. At the time, police said it was the largest seizure of its kind in Canada.

The lengthy investigation came to a head on Sept. 25, 2014, when officers raided two storage lockers in Edmonton and three homes. They found about 100 barrels of chemicals in one of the lockers.

One of the homes – located in northeast Edmonton – had a steroids manufacturing lab valued at roughly $100,000, police said at the time.

Watch below: A video released by ALERT in 2014 shows the record haul made by officers

Investigators believed the drugs were also being distributed across the country, with some shipments going all the way to St. John’s, N.L.

On Friday, Goodkey apologized to the court for his actions. He said he hopes to take advantage of programs while he is incarcerated. He said he got married two years ago and hopes to take his life in a different direction.

When finalizing a decision, the judge looked at mitigating factors including his guilty plea, relationship and that he has been able to maintain work while awaiting sentencing.

Goodkey has given his defence lawyer $12,000 in trust to put towards his fine. The judge extended repayment from 18 months to five years.

The judge recommended Goodkey be put in minimum security at the Drumhellar Institution.