Tasty treats abound at 10th London Food and Craft Beer Festival

London foodies will flock to Victoria Park this weekend to sample an array of tasty treats and brews.

The 10th annual London Food and Craft Beer Festival begins Friday afternoon and runs through Sunday.

Mountains of cheesecake, tacos in a bag and slab ice cream are just a few of the featured food items this year.

“The things you can’t even imagine, you’re going to find them here,” said Doug Hillier, president of Family Shows Canada.

The event is a diverse and organic experience, Hillier said. It gives people a chance to discover new foods from different cultures in a different setting than traditional restaurants.

“As you walk around, you can smell the food before you even get to it, and that’s quite a unique situation (…) using your nose to find out what you’ll eat next,” he added.

Seven local breweries will be showcasing their beer, and a selection of coolers will also be available.

The London Food and Craft Beer Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. both Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission to the park is free.