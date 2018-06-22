London Food Festival brings international cuisines to Victoria Park

The annual London International Food Festival kicks off summer with a feast in the city’s core.

There are over 100 vendors at Victoria Park, allowing guests to choose from a variety of international dishes and desserts Friday morning.

Family Shows Canada president Doug Hillier says it’s the biggest show they have had in London, and expects to see 100,000 people throughout the weekend.

There is Nicaraguan, Venezuelan, Thai, Vietnamese, and Jamaican cuisine.

“We have tried to make it, so choice is our goal,” Hillier said.

Kostas Sakellis says his family tours food shows in southwestern Ontario. Their Smokehouse Bandits booth will be serving pulled pork and ribs.

Sean Hickey, owner of Big Daddy Bacon, says guest will have all things bacon at his booth. He will be serving a best-seller bacon shot, which is smoked sausage wrapped in bacon filled with sriracha cream cheese.

The beer garden is a new feature at this year’s celebration: guests can choose from nearly 30 different selections.

In the past, the food festival only had one beer vendor and Hillier says people were bored. This year there are seven operators including London Brewing Co-operative, Forked River Brewing Company, Draught Dodger brewery, Railway City Brewing, Anderson Craft Ales, Powerhouse Brewery and Naughty Otter.

The three-day event features lives performances from local artist including MAD, Combination 2, Delta Stone, Gary McGill, Husky, the Ashamed MacGowens, Stanley Brown, Alan E Charlebois, The Night Crew, Great Spirits and Jeffy Bee.

It runs all weekend from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., on Friday and Saturday, and closes at 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 24.