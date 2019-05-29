London Fringe Festival gets underway for its 20th anniversary

An annual live arts festival has returned to the Forest City.

The London Fringe Festival is now underway for its 20th anniversary and brings with it a plethora of live performance, including theatre, visual art, dance and music.

Executive producer Kathy Navackas told 980 CFPL the festival has something for everyone.

“We have magic shows, we have musicians, we have comedy shows, we have dramas,” Navackas said.

“It’s such a broad spectrum of live performance.”

The festival will feature dozens of shows and Navackas said audiences may recognize some returning favourites.

“Such as Mike Delamont with his show, God Is A Scottish Drag Queen, and Jon Bennett, his show is called Playing With Men. Some other names that may be known to some London audiences, such as Stephanie Morin-Robert, her show is called Eye Candy.”

Apart from the performances, the festival will also offer audiences a number of learning experiences, including a panel discussion on privilege and power in the arts.

“We’re asking some questions and not looking for any specific answers, but is there a problem in town?” Navackas said.

“Because when you look at most of the theatre that is produced locally and on our stages, it is particularly white… we’re not seeing very many people with different abilities or disability.”

The festival will also have a number of workshops, including a singing master class with veteran opera singer Melanie Hall.

The London Fringe Festival runs until June 8. Tickets can be purchased on the festival’s website.

