June 21, 2019 9:48 am

Heavy rain set to continue throughout Friday for much of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Lots of rain is in the forecast for Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, Environment Canada says.

If you live in Nova Scotia or New Brunswick and you’re not experiencing rain, you are about to.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for northern mainland Nova Scotia from Digby to Pictou counties, while southern New Brunswick is also under a rainfall warning.

Other parts of both provinces are also facing a special weather statement for rain.

Expect the rain to weaken later on Friday morning before re-intensifying during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall will taper off to showers on Friday night and into Saturday.

Total rainfall could reach or exceed 50 millimetres so be aware of possible flash floods and pooling water.

Localized flooding is also a possibility.

