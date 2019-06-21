Heavy rain set to continue throughout Friday for much of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia

If you live in Nova Scotia or New Brunswick and you’re not experiencing rain, you are about to.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for northern mainland Nova Scotia from Digby to Pictou counties, while southern New Brunswick is also under a rainfall warning.

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP warning public of scam involving emotional appeal to give cash

Other parts of both provinces are also facing a special weather statement for rain.

Expect the rain to weaken later on Friday morning before re-intensifying during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall will taper off to showers on Friday night and into Saturday.

Total rainfall could reach or exceed 50 millimetres so be aware of possible flash floods and pooling water.

WATCH: 80,000 trees in Halifax’s Point Pleasant Park to be cut or trimmed this summer

Localized flooding is also a possibility.