Where to find Canada Day festivities, fireworks in Peterborough and surrounding area

Peterborough and the surrounding area will be celebrating Canada Day with a number of festivities and events on Monday.

Among the events in Peterborough are:

Pre-parade festivities at city hall and Confederation Park on George Street starting at 10 a.m. A bike-decorating contest starts at 11 a.m. while a parade kicks off at noon from city hall to Morrow Park. Find more details online.

Multicultural Canada Day at Del Crary Park on George Street from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event will feature international food vendors from Peterborough city and county, craft vendors, multicultural sports, performances and activities. Find more details online.

Peterborough MusicFest at Del Crary Park at 8 p.m. featuring the Forever Young: Rod Stewart Tribute show with artist Doug Varty. Free admission to the outdoor concert.

Canada Day fireworks over Little Lake at Del Crary Park beginning at 9:15 p.m.

Other communities hosting Canada Day events include:

Apsley: A parade will kick off at 4 p.m. from the Apsley Public School and travel to Lions Park at 159 Wellington St. E. Festivities at the park include games, food booths, a bouncy castle and more. Fireworks start at dusk.

Bancroft: Opening ceremonies will begin at 2 p.m. Live music, vendors, artisans, exhibitors, food, a kids zone, a skate park, museum displays and more will be featured at Riverside Park at Station Street. Fireworks will be held at dusk at the Prince Ford property on Monck Street beside the high school. For more information, visit the Canada Day in Bancroft Facebook page.

Bobcaygeon: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bobcaygeon Community Centre and fairgrounds, residents can enjoy the festivities’ official opening as well as children and adult races, carnival games, a fishpond, balloons, birthday cake and more. A celebration parade will take place at 2:30 p.m. along Main Street, travelling along Bolton and King streets to the community centre. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., a steak dinner will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion. Fireworks will kick off at 10 p.m. at Bobcaygeon Beach Park (rain date July 2). Find more information about the festivities online.

Coboconk/Norland Area: Fireworks at dusk at Ward Park in Norland.

Cobourg: A Canada Day parade will kick off at noon from King/William Street and head to Victoria Park. Opening ceremonies will take place at 1 p.m. with the Cobourg Concert Band and will include birthday cupcakes as well as an afternoon of activities, live music and more in the north end of the park. The Home Depot kids’ building workshop from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. will be held on Queen Street at Victoria Park. A fireworks display will take place at 10 p.m. sharp over the harbour. Find more information about the event online.

Douro-Dummer Township: A Canada Day parade at 3 p.m. will travel along 4th Line Douro from County Road 4 to County Road 8.

Fenelon Falls: Daylong activities at the Maryboro Lodge at 50 Oak St. and the Garnet Graham Park at 98 Francis St. W. will begin at 10 a.m. Fireworks will kick off at 10:15 p.m. Find more information online.

Highlands East: Music, food, games, historical plays and more will take place throughout the region with events in Cardiff, Highland Grove, Wilberforce, Tory Hill and Gooderham, where live entertainment, cake, face painting, a fossil display, a children’s program and a fire hall open house will take place from 4 p.m. with fireworks after. Find more information online.

Kinmount: The Kinmount Fairgrounds on County Road 503 will feature live music, wagon rides, children’s games and activities and a parade at 7 p.m. as well as a fireworks display at dusk. Find more information about the festivities online.

Lakefield: From 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Isabel Morris Park at 20 Concession St., there will be a petting zoo, face painting, food trucks, vendors, bouncy castles and more. Fireworks will take place at dusk. For more information, visit the Lakefield Canada Day Facebook page.

Lindsay: Festivities will begin at Wilson Fields on Colborne Street West at 4 p.m. and feature a kids’ carnival event with bouncy castles, balloons, a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, live music and an ice cream truck. A fireworks display choreographed to music will begin at 10 p.m. For more information, visit the Lindsay Canada Day Facebook page.

Madoc: Children’s games, a bouncy castle, a barbecue and more will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Centre Hastings Park. Official ceremonies will begin at 4 p.m. with live music from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the arts centre. At dusk, illuminated flotilla boats will be on display at the boat launch. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. at the boat launch. Find more information online.

Marmora and Lake: On June 29, a lighted boat parade will take place at 8:30 p.m. with fireworks at 10 p.m. at Booster Park (rain date is Sunday). On Canada Day proper, a downtown parade will start at 10 a.m. Events at Memorial Park start at 11 a.m. and include magician Tyler Fergus (shows at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.), a rock climbing wall, barbecue, ice cream, popcorn and more. Find more information online.

Minden: The Minden Fairgrounds at 2048 Fleming Rd. will feature attractions, a classic car show, a kids fishing derby, a family fun run, free ice cream, live music and food vendors. A fireworks show will take place at dusk. Find more information online.

Omemee: At Omemee Beach Park, a barbecue and live music by the Black Fly Band will start at 5 p.m. with fireworks at dusk.

Port Hope: Festivities at Memorial from 9 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. will include a pancake breakfast, yoga, a parade at 11 a.m., an official ceremony at 11:45 a.m., wagon rides from noon to 2 p.m.) and live music all afternoon. Fireworks start at 10:15 p.m. at the pier. Find more information online.

Trent Hills: Events scheduled in Campbellford (Old Mill Park from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.) include a pancake breakfast, a petting zoo (9 a.m.-1 p.m.), a teddy bear parade (10 a.m.), a Blades of Glory outdoor show (10:30 a.m.-noon) and official opening ceremonies at noon. Events in Warkworth (Centennial Mill Creek Pond Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) include opening ceremonies at 11 a.m., live entertainment, kids’ games, races, a bouncy castle and more. In Hastings, on the banks of the Trent River, events include a fire station open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., live afternoon entertainment and a parade along Front Street at 4 p.m. At dusk, a fireworks display hosted in Hastings by the Trent Hills Fire Department will take place. Find more information online.

