June 20, 2019 4:06 pm

U of M researcher honoured with $100,000 prize in Ottawa

By Online Journalist  Global News
Winnipeg researcher Tracie Afifi, left, receives an award from Governor General Julie Payette in Ottawa.

CIHR
A University of Manitoba researcher has won a national prize from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) for her work about understanding and preventing child maltreatment and her advocacy for children’s rights.

Dr. Tracie O. Afifi was awarded the 2018 CIHR Gold Leaf Prize for Outstanding Achievements by an Early Career Investigator at a Rideau Hall ceremony in Ottawa on Thursday.

The awards celebrate exemplary research achievements by the best and brightest Canadian researchers. Each prize, awarded every other year, has a $100,000 value.

