Alberta launches promised constitutional challenge of federal carbon tax

The Alberta government announced Thursday it has filed a constitutional challenge of the federal government’s carbon tax — something Premier Jason Kenney had promised during the 2019 election campaign.

The government said the federal tax, which is imposed on any province that doesn’t establish its own policy, “disrupts the balance of Canada’s federation by undermining Alberta’s constitutional power to manage its own local undertakings, natural resources, economy and greenhouse gases emissions plan.”

“The federal carbon tax is a clear invasion of Alberta’s jurisdiction — it is all economic pain for no environmental gain,” Kenney said.

“This federal cash grab will only punish Albertans for heating their homes and driving to work.”

The federal carbon tax was mandated in Alberta on June 13 after the Kenney government passed legislation on June 1 to eliminate the previous NDP government’s provincial policy. It is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2019.

