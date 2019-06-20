Entertainment
June 20, 2019 2:04 pm

Tony Stark’s cabin from ‘Avengers: Endgame’ for rent on Airbnb

By National Online Journalist, Entertainment  Global News

Robert Downey Jr. attends the 'Avengers: Endgame' Asia press conference on April 15, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
A A

Avengers fans can now rent Tony Stark’s lakeside cabin from Avengers: Endgame on Airbnb.

Iron Man’s cabin — where he and Pepper Potts raised their daughter Morgan — has been listed on the online marketplace and is available to rent for around US$1,073 per night with a non-negotiable minimum three-night stay.

WATCH: Avengers: Endgame trailer

The listing for the cabin reads: “This is the iconic cabin from the Avengers: Endgame! Home and funeral scene location.”

READ MORE: U.S. religious group petitions Netflix to cancel Amazon’s ‘Good Omens’

“Stand where the heroes/stars stood … just a few feet away from you,” the listing reads, shared by a verified Airbnb user named Ed.

Tony Stark’s lakeside cabin. Credit: Airbnb

The cabin is located in Fairburn, Ga., around 30 minutes from Atlanta. It is an 8,000-acre farm on the Chattahoochee River.

The owners include many Endgame references in their description, including: “You have full use of the cabin and the back porch for hanging out… taking photos and sending text/emails to friends regarding your stay in the Marvel Avengers: Endgame cabin.”

Credit: Airbnb

READ MORE: ‘Toy Story 4’ review — Heartwarming tale another hit for the franchise

The Avengers: Endgame filming location has three bedrooms, four beds and three bathrooms and can house up to six people.

Endgame executive producer Trinh Tran told USA Today that the exterior of the cabin was used in the film and the interior was a set but that it looked similar to the real cabin.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Airbnb
Avengers
Avengers Endgame
avengers: endgame cabin airbnb
Endgame
tony stark airbnb
tony stark cabin
tony stark cabin airbnb
tony stark cabin avengers: endgame
tony stark cabin endgame
where was Avengers Endgame filmed
where was Endgame filmed

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.