Tony Stark’s cabin from ‘Avengers: Endgame’ for rent on Airbnb

Avengers fans can now rent Tony Stark’s lakeside cabin from Avengers: Endgame on Airbnb.

Iron Man’s cabin — where he and Pepper Potts raised their daughter Morgan — has been listed on the online marketplace and is available to rent for around US$1,073 per night with a non-negotiable minimum three-night stay.

WATCH: Avengers: Endgame trailer

The listing for the cabin reads: “This is the iconic cabin from the Avengers: Endgame! Home and funeral scene location.”

READ MORE: U.S. religious group petitions Netflix to cancel Amazon’s ‘Good Omens’

“Stand where the heroes/stars stood … just a few feet away from you,” the listing reads, shared by a verified Airbnb user named Ed.

The cabin is located in Fairburn, Ga., around 30 minutes from Atlanta. It is an 8,000-acre farm on the Chattahoochee River.

The owners include many Endgame references in their description, including: “You have full use of the cabin and the back porch for hanging out… taking photos and sending text/emails to friends regarding your stay in the Marvel Avengers: Endgame cabin.”

READ MORE: ‘Toy Story 4’ review — Heartwarming tale another hit for the franchise

The Avengers: Endgame filming location has three bedrooms, four beds and three bathrooms and can house up to six people.

Endgame executive producer Trinh Tran told USA Today that the exterior of the cabin was used in the film and the interior was a set but that it looked similar to the real cabin.