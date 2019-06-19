West Kelowna to host town-hall meeting on crime, drug use and vagrancy
Crime, drug use and vagrancy will be the topics when West Kelowna hosts a town-hall meeting next week.
On Tuesday, city council agreed to host a meeting next week regarding “unsavoury behavior that is negatively impacting the downtown core of Westbank Centre.”
The town hall meeting will take place on Thursday, June 27, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Westbank Lions Community Centre at 2466 Main Street.
The city said the meeting will be facilitated by a third party, and that who wish to provide input will be given up to two minutes each to provide remarks.
