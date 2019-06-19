Okanagan
June 19, 2019 8:31 pm

West Kelowna to host town-hall meeting on crime, drug use and vagrancy

By Online Journalist  Global News

A town-hall meeting regarding drug use and crime in West Kelowna will take place Thursday, June 27 at the Westbank Lions Community Centre.

Crime, drug use and vagrancy will be the topics when West Kelowna hosts a town-hall meeting next week.

On Tuesday, city council agreed to host a meeting next week regarding “unsavoury behavior that is negatively impacting the downtown core of Westbank Centre.”

The town hall meeting will take place on Thursday, June 27, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Westbank Lions Community Centre at 2466 Main Street.

The city said the meeting will be facilitated by a third party, and that who wish to provide input will be given up to two minutes each to provide remarks.

