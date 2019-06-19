Kingston man arrested in connection to violent shovel attack

A Kingston man was arrested for allegedly attacking another man with a shovel.

Kingston police say a man was walking in the Kingscourt Avenue and First Avenue area when he saw a man he knew drive by in a pickup.

The man in the pickup shouted at him, turned his truck around and pulled up beside him. Police say the two had known each other for approximately three years and the victim had actually worked for the suspect for a period of time.

He then grabbed the shovel out of his truck and allegedly, unprovoked, began to hit the man repeatedly on the side of the road.

The one man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 37-year-old owner of the pickup was arrested on June 18 and charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.