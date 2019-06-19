Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister expected to call election Wednesday: sources

Sources have confirmed to CJOB 680 that Premier Brian Pallister is expected to call a provincial election Wednesday.

Pallister has called a press conference for 2:30 p.m. as the head of the PC Party of Manitoba leader.

Global News will endeavour to livestream the event.

While it’s not expected he will drop the writ today, it is expected he will name the date of the election, to happen this fall.

The province of Manitoba is currently under a 90-day communications blackout, which is mandatory before a provincial election.

More to come.