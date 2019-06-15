Winnipeg Jets ink Joona Luoto to three-year deal

The Winnipeg Jets announced Saturday that they are adding to their forward depth ahead of development camp.

The Jets have inked Finnish born forward Joona Luoto to a three-year, two-way contract worth an average annual value of $758,300.

Luoto has played the last three seasons with Tappara Tampere in the Finnish league Liiga. He has 38 points (21G, 17A) in 129 games in Liiga, and won a Liiga championship with Tappara in the 2016-17 season.

The 21-year old and current Jet Patrik Laine were teammates for several teams in Tappara growing up.

Internationally, Luoto represented Finland at the 2017 World Junior Championship where he was teammates with Jets Prospect Kristian Vesalainen.

A Jets spokesperson tells Global News they hope Luoto will be in Winnipeg for development camp in July.