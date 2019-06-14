Health
June 14, 2019 6:55 pm

Emergency room at Oliver hospital to temporarily close overnight on Saturday

By Danny Seymour Global News

A lack of physician coverage is said to be the cause for a temporary service disruption at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver.

Global Okanagan
A A

The emergency room at South Okanagan General Hospital will temporarily close overnight on Saturday, June 15.

Interior Health says the reason for the overnight closure is due to a lack of physician coverage.

READ MORE: Emergency department at hospital in Nakusp to be temporarily closed overnight

The 10-hour service change will start at 6 p.m. on June 15th, and end on Sunday, June 16th at 8 a.m.

READ MORE: Winnipeg hospital stopped admitting patients after ‘critical and unsafe levels’ reached

Interior Health says it regrets the service interruption, but would like area residents to note the following:

  • In the event of an emergency, call 911
  • Visit the emergency department at Penticton Regional Hospital at 550 Carmi Avenue in Penticton
  • Call HealthLinkBC at 811 (24-hour service) if you are unsure about your need to go to the emergency department

This marks the second interruption to emergency room services for Interior Health in June.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
B.C. Health
Closure
Doctors
Emergency
HealthLinkBC
Hospital
Interior Health
Okanagan
Physicians
Shortage
south okanagan

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.