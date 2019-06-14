Emergency room at Oliver hospital to temporarily close overnight on Saturday

The emergency room at South Okanagan General Hospital will temporarily close overnight on Saturday, June 15.

Interior Health says the reason for the overnight closure is due to a lack of physician coverage.

The 10-hour service change will start at 6 p.m. on June 15th, and end on Sunday, June 16th at 8 a.m.

Interior Health says it regrets the service interruption, but would like area residents to note the following:

In the event of an emergency, call 911

Visit the emergency department at Penticton Regional Hospital at 550 Carmi Avenue in Penticton

Call HealthLinkBC at 811 (24-hour service) if you are unsure about your need to go to the emergency department

This marks the second interruption to emergency room services for Interior Health in June.