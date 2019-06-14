Raptors babies: Families giving birth on night of NBA Championships in Toronto

The Raptors weren’t the only ones celebrating their NBA Championship as a few families gave birth while watching the game Thursday night.

Trillium Health Partners revealed that they had a total of 25 babies born on game day when the Raptors played against the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA finals.

About 12 boys and 13 girls were born on June 13, 2019 across the organization’s hospital, including Credit Valley Hospital and Mississauga Hospital.

Andrea Watson gave birth to her baby boy, Jesse in the early hours of Thursday — several hours before the Raptors would play Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors.

“Him being born just after midnight on the 13th has to be good luck for the Raptors. It has to be a sign,” Watson told Global News.

Little Jesse weighs just over 11 pounds, which Watson said is the biggest the hospital has ever seen. She said she hopes this means he will be good at basketball.

The new mom said she’s a big fan of the Raptors and thinks her baby is too.

“Even when he was inside he would always be moving around when we watched the game,” she said.

Luckily, both mom and baby got to watch the epic win together in their hospital room after a friend hooked up the game to the TV. Watson said she was excited about the win and that friends predicted baby Jesse was the Raptors good luck charm.

“I started this whole process on Tuesday so it’s been a couple of days, but he waited for the right day,” she said.