June 13, 2019 5:00 pm
Updated: June 13, 2019 5:05 pm

Wait, There’s More podcast: What’s behind the Hong Kong protests?

By

Protesters help pro-democracy lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting who got pepper-sprayed during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 12, 2019.

REUTERS/James Pomfret
Protests erupted in Hong Kong on Sunday as tens of thousands of people spoke out against legislation that would allow the territory’s citizens to be extradited to mainland China.

The protests have led to some of the worst violence Hong Kong has seen in decades.

Demonstrators have tried to storm government buildings and police have responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

READ MORE: China warns Canada to stay out of Hong Kong extradition fight

On this episode of Wait There’s More, host Tamara Khandaker speaks with Crystal Yeung, a Canadian human rights lawyer who lives in Hong Kong; Grace Yeung, a Hong Kong resident who explains why she’s taken to the streets to protest; and Vincent Ni, a BBC journalist who explains Hong Kong’s sensitive relationship with China since the end of British governance in 1997.  

 

