Wait, There’s More podcast: What’s behind the Hong Kong protests?

Protests erupted in Hong Kong on Sunday as tens of thousands of people spoke out against legislation that would allow the territory’s citizens to be extradited to mainland China.

The protests have led to some of the worst violence Hong Kong has seen in decades.

Demonstrators have tried to storm government buildings and police have responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

On this episode of Wait There’s More, host Tamara Khandaker speaks with Crystal Yeung, a Canadian human rights lawyer who lives in Hong Kong; Grace Yeung, a Hong Kong resident who explains why she’s taken to the streets to protest; and Vincent Ni, a BBC journalist who explains Hong Kong’s sensitive relationship with China since the end of British governance in 1997.

