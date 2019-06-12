Politics
Former MPP Julia Munro, longest-serving female legislator in Ontario, dies

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO – The longest-serving female legislator in Ontario history has died.

Premier Doug Ford’s office confirmed the death of Progressive Conservative politician Julia Munro on Wednesday.

Munro announced last year that she was retiring from politics after serving in the Ontario legislature for 22 years.

ONTARIO ELECTION 2018: York—Simcoe riding

She was first elected in 1995 and represented the riding of York-Simcoe, north of Toronto. Munro was succeeded by Caroline Mulroney.

During her career, Munro served as parliamentary assistant to the premier, deputy speaker and as a legislative committee chairperson.

In a retirement message last year, Munro thanked her family, constituents, staff and volunteers who supported her during her career.

