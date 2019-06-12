Former MPP Julia Munro, longest-serving female legislator in Ontario, dies

TORONTO – The longest-serving female legislator in Ontario history has died.

Premier Doug Ford’s office confirmed the death of Progressive Conservative politician Julia Munro on Wednesday.

Munro announced last year that she was retiring from politics after serving in the Ontario legislature for 22 years.

She was first elected in 1995 and represented the riding of York-Simcoe, north of Toronto. Munro was succeeded by Caroline Mulroney.

During her career, Munro served as parliamentary assistant to the premier, deputy speaker and as a legislative committee chairperson.

In a retirement message last year, Munro thanked her family, constituents, staff and volunteers who supported her during her career.

(2/4) I am honoured to continue to carry on Lady Munro’s legacy at Queen’s Park. My thoughts are with her family. May she rest in peace. — Caroline Mulroney (@C_Mulroney) June 12, 2019