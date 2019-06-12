Creating diversity and inclusion with all-gender washrooms

Global News is celebrating diversity and inclusion, and this week the company is introducing all-gender washrooms.

For many people, gender isn’t binary — it’s not X or Y.

In fact, it can be quite complicated, and using a gender-specific washroom can be intimidating.

“A binary system does make it very complex in terms of washroom needs when a person doesn’t fit in that standard mold,” said Dustyn Bulkham of the Kelowna Pride Society.

And that’s why as part of Diversity and Inclusion Week, Global Okanagan is making one of its bathrooms an all-gender washroom.

So what exactly does that mean?

“You have your own sink, your own toilet, you go in do your thing in peace and you leave,” said Bulkham. “There is no one else in your space; you have your own privacy.”

All-gender washrooms aren’t really new. You can find them in several Okanagan businesses.

For example, the Kelowna Heritage Museum has had one for almost two years.

Why, you ask?

“The simple answer is it’s 2019,” said Linda Digby of the Kelowna Museum Society.

“And it is time that we understand that our cultural, our ethnic diversity and our gender diversity [are] a really important aspect of a resilient community.”